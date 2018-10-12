The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the endorsement of presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar by the former President Olusegun Obasanjo will amount to nothing.





It declared that Obasanjo’s support will not in any way affect the chances of President Muhammadu Buhari.





National Vice Chairman (South-south) of the party, Utufam Hilliard Eta told newsmen, Thursday evening that Obasanjo was no longer relevant.





“Obasanjo will be demystified. His endorsement (of Buhari) had nothing to do with our (APC) victory in 2015,” Eta said.





“I know that politics is more of deception but I tell you that Obasanjo’s electoral value is little to nothing.





“Remember that Obasanjo in all the elections lost from his ward level to everywhere. Obasanjo is more loved away than at home and like I said earlier, Obasanjo will be demystfied.”





On the presence of some religious leaders at the meeting, Eta said: “One of the political wing of the PDP is one organisation called Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), so one is not surprised that CAN can do all they can do,” he said.





Outspoken clerics, David Oyedepo, Bishop Mattew Kukah and Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, were at the residence of Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, to witness his public support.





Also in attendance were Pa Ayo Adebanjo, former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Murray Ben-Bruce, Osita Chidoka, Chief Bode George, among others.