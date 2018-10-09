Governor Ibikunle Amosun on Tuesday visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he had a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari for two hours.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Amosun had on Thursday met separately with President Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo over political developments in Ogun State.NAN reports that though the agenda of today’s meeting between President Buhari and the governor was not made public, the governor is likely to have informed the president about the political happenings that trailed the conduct of All Progressives Congress primary election in his state.The APC National Working Committee panel sent to Ogun State for the conduct of the governorship primary had on Wednesday night declared Prince Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections.