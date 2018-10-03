



Ogun state government has attacked the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over the rescheduled governorship primary in the State.





It accused the former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, of planning to impose a candidate on the state.





In a broadcast by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa on Tuesday night, on behalf of the Ogun chapter of the party, he lamented that the national leadership of the party had shifted the primary three times.





Adeoluwa added that the chapter conducted its governorship primaries on Tuesday, saying Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s choice candidate, Adekunle Akinlade will win “100 times if the primaries is conducted.”





Adeoluwa said: “With all due respect, we are not known for reckless, irresponsible allegation but it appears a carefully written script is being directed by the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





“We have learnt on good authority that the national headquarters of APC is determined and desperate to force a particular candidate on the people of Ogun state. We will be ready for them, but we shall do nothing unlawful.





“In Ogun state, we shall not participate in any primary unless and until the National Working Committee will specifically write to us on a date that will not shift and agree on the mode of primary.





“We must sincerely call on our leader President Muhammadu Buhari to please call Comrade Oshiomole to order. We would not allow anybody to take us for granted.





“We hope that the whole of our country including well meaning people everywhere will help to beg Comrade Adams Oshiomhole not to set Ogun state on fire.”