Following his botched attempt to secure a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, presided over the weekly Executive Council Meeting, in a low key manner.Ambode was defeated by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who emerged the party’s governorship candidate for the 2019 governorship contest.A source at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, office of the Governor, confided in Vanguard that the meeting started as early as 8.am without the usual frenzy characteristic of the forum.The source disclosed that the presence of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Idiat Adebule, at the meeting, did not cause any uproar as members deliberated on official matters.However, against all anticipations, the meeting which lasted for few hours, had in attendance most of the aides, except Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, who was said to have travelled to Nairobi, Kenya, for an official engagement.It was gathered that Ambode, who presided over the meeting, expressed appreciation for their support throughout his efforts to clinch a second term ticket, urged members of the Exco to put recent political events in the state behind them and work for the progress of Lagos.Though, the meeting it was gathered was a bit lively devoid of the usual seriousness, the governor stated he has decided to move on despite losing the second term ticket.He also expressed determination to leave behind a worthy legacy for the next administration with which to build on.Ambode was quoted to have urged members to consider the interest of the state above personal interest.However, after the meeting, Vanguard gathered that the governor left Lagos with Adebule to Abuja where they are expected to meet President Muhammadu Buhari for a private meeting.