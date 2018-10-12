Unagha, whose group few days ago, called for the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for allegedly fomenting crisis in the party, has turned around to congratulate Buhari.
“On behalf of my humble self, I congratulate you on your emergence as the flag bearer to fly the party’s ticket in the 2019 general elections.
“Your victory during the primary election was not surprising, but because of your tireless effort to salvage the downtrodden economy you inherited from the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP misrule.
“As a rare leader with long history of proven integrity, I am convinced that your Excellency will no doubt salvage the nation ravaged by corruption. My humble self and my teeming supporters have, therefore, pledged our total loyalty and support on your emergence.
“The task of national building you started must be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians and I offer myself in that direction,” he said.
