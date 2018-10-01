 BREAKING: APC postpones Lagos gov primary again | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » BREAKING: APC postpones Lagos gov primary again

9:42 AM 0
A+ A-
The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has again rescheduled governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

It also changed the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states from indirect to direct Primaries.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena. No reason was however given for the action.

New dates:


Lagos Governorship Primaries – Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Enugu and Adamawa Direct governorship Primaries – Thursday, October 4, 2018

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top