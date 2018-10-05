Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s national publicity secretary, said this while briefing journalists on the outcome of its national working committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.He said PDP was aware of plots or machinations of all kinds to stop the convention holding in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.“We invite Nigerians to take note of this. We invite the international community to take serious note of the plots to thwart the efforts of the opposition to elect a candidate that will go into the February 2019 general election against President Muhammadu Buhari We invite all Nigerians to take cautious note of this development,” he said.“However, on our own part, we wish to inform Nigerians, particularly member of the PDP that the national convention where our presidential candidate will be elected that has been scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt will go on as planned.“No plot, no plan by detractors can stop our national convention.”Ologbondiyan said the necessary security operatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been served notices on the convention.He also disclosed that the party would be holding a special meeting on Friday morning.