



The Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, PDP, has warned lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress, APC, against beating the drum of war over attempt to remove the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.





Olujimi, who is coming in as the next Senate Minority Leader, said that Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan as a principal officer and one of the oldest members of the eight assembly should be conversant with the workings of the National Assembly with regard to what it takes to remove presiding officers.





Lawan had told the leadership of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, that the party’s senate caucus will impeach Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and “force through a lot of things” when lawmakers reconvene on Tuesday.





He said this during the APC Presidential Convention, held at the Eagle Square, in Abuja, at the weekend.





Also, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC), representing Delta Central, had vowed on Monday that Saraki will be removed as Nigeria’s Senate President.





But speaking with Vanguard on the matter, Olujimi, said that the Senate was returning to face its duties more squarely.





The lawmaker, however, prayed that no one distracts them from working, adding that the unity of the Senate was more important than anybody’s inordinate ambition.





Senator Olujimi said: “The Senate leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan should not cause tension and problem in the Senate.





“He should not promise the APC what he cannot deliver, Nigerians should hold him responsible if the Senate is unable to sit because the leadership of the Senate is not by party affiliation, it is through an election among all the Senators.





“Lawan should be reminded that the election of the present Presiding officers of the Senate was done even when he was not present.





“He should be reminded that responsible senators who attended the inauguration of the Senate as announced by President Buhari elected the Presiding officers and that Ahmad Lawan as the Senate leader should be conversant with the procedure for the removal of presiding officers and for the avoidance of doubt, the Senate is solidly behind the presiding offers and we will resist any attempt that will offset the calm situation in the Senate.





“The Senate leader should please note that we are returning to handle all outstanding issues and he should be held responsible if we are not able to accomplish them.





“We ask him as one of the Principal Officers of the Senate to refrain from beating drums of war that will not do anyone any good.





“We have resolved as Senators of the Federal Republic to face our duties squarely and pray that no one distracts us.





“The unity of the Senate is more important than anybody’s inordinate ambition.”