



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) have both lost members in the house of representatives.





Akinlaja Joseph, a member of the PDP, joined Zenith Labour Party while Olatoye Sugar, a member of the APC, joined Action Democratic Congress (ADC)





Their defections were announced in a letter which Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, read during plenary on Thursday.





The lawmakers said disputes and parallel primaries leading to factions as their reasons for leaving their respective parties.





Similarly, Emmanuel Oker-Jev from Benue state, who had earlier left from the APC, formally announced he is joining the PDP.





Oker-Jev was among some 35 representatives who dumped the ruling party before the house went on recess, although he did not announce his new party.