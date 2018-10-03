The All Progressives Congress has cleared a former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, and his ex-Delta State governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, as well as the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, to contest in Wednesday’s (today) Senate primaries.This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja on Tuesday.Those also cleared to run unopposed include the outgoing Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; ex-Nasarawa State Governor, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu; Senate Minority Whip, Senator Francis Alimikhena; and a former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako.Others are ex-Benue State governor, George Akume, and a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Adedayo Adeyeye.The three senators representing Lagos State: Oluremi Tinubu, Solomon Adeola, and Gbenga Ashafa were also cleared to run as the party’s sole candidates in their various senatorial zones.Others who enjoy the same courtesy include Sen. Ajayi Boroface, Yele Onogunwa, and Omotoyao Alasodura from Ondo.Senators Ahmed Abubakar, Binta Garba, Yusuf Abubakar, Buhari Abdulfata, Tijanni Kaura and Andy Uba as well as outgoing Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam; a former local government chairman in Zamfara State, Ikra Bilbis and Suleiman Abdu Kwari are also to compete unopposed.Two former Senate Leaders, Teslim Folarin and Victor Ndoma-Egba, are also on the list of those cleared to contest the primaries.While a former Kano State governor Ibrahim Shekarau will be slugging it out with Hajia Laila Buhari for the Kano Central ticket, outgoing Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, will be doing battle with Sen. Adeyemi Tejuosho, and Ganiyat Oladunjoye for the party’s ticket for Ogun Central.Outgoing Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, is to contest for the party’s ticket for Oyo Central with Sen. Taslim Folarin and five others.In Nasarawa State, the outgoing Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, is set to compete with Sen. Salihu Hussein for the Nasarawa South senatorial ticket.For the Borno Central seat in the Senate, outgoing Governor, Kashim Shettima will be contesting the ticket with Ali Bukar Wurge.The current Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, is contesting the Yobe North Senatorial ticket with Mohammed Lawan Yahuza, while the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, is listed as contesting the Imo West ticket with Senator Hope Uzodinma who is also contesting the governorship of the state.