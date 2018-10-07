The national body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Shehu Sani remains its senatorial candidate in Kaduna central.Yekini Nabena, acting national publicity secretary of the party, gave the clarification in an interview with NAN in Abuja on Sunday.He said Sani was the only senatorial candidate from the zone duly recognised by the national body, maintaining that Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, cannot dictate to the party.El-Rufai had kicked against the automatic ticket given to the lawmaker, saying Uba Sani, one of his aides, deserves to contest for the ticket of the senatorial district.The state chapter of the APC later held a primary where Shehu Sani was said to have lost to Uba Sani.Eddie Floyd-Igbo, returning officer of the election held at Murtala Muhammef Square, Kaduna, had declared Uba Sani as the winner with 2,088 votes, while Shehu Sani garnered only 15 votes.Nabena, however, reiterated that, “as far as Kaduna central zone 2 is concerned, the only candidate is Sen. Shehu Sani.“Yes election took place in that zone because of the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly but for the senatorial position the only candidate is Sen. Shehu Sani. The governor cannot dictate to the party.”