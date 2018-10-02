The All Progressives Congress will today hold its National Assembly primaries for those aspiring for the 109 senatorial seats across Nigeria.Our correspondents gathered in Abuja, on Monday that the exercise will decide the political future of some prominent serving APC senators.It will be particularly tough for those who either have political differences with their governors or those whose outgoing governors have shown interest in their seats.Some of the Senators likely to face a Herculean task in their bid to get the APC tickets include: Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna-Central), Adesoji Akanbi (APC, Oyo-South), Lanre Tejuoso (APC, Ogun-Central), Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi-West), Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara-Central), Bukar Abba Ibrahim (APC, Yobe State), Ajayi Borofice (APC, Ondo-North).Others are Senators Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara-Central), Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP, Kaduna-North) Magnus Abe (APC, Rivers State) Rafiu Ibrahim (PDP, Kogi-West), Isa Misau (PDP, Bauchi State), Suleiman Nazif (PDP, Bauchi State) and Mohammed Hassan (APC, Yobe State).Marafa is not returning because he is vying for the governorship seat in Zamfara State and leading a parallel APC executive with Governor Abdulaziz Yari.Governor Abiola Ajimobi is contesting the seat of Akanbi in Oyo-South, ditto Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who is planning to unseat Tejuoso as Ogun-Central senator.Senatorial aspirants in the PDP have vowed not to step down for Melaye.Hunkuyi and Sani are both likely to have a hard time returning because of their disputes with Governor Nasir el-Rufai. While the Hunkuyi crossed to the PDP, the Sani remained in the ruling party.Hunkuyi just lost the PDP ticket as he was beaten to it on Monday. Sani will be slugging it out with el-Rufai’s anointed aspirant, Uba Sani, for the APC ticket for Kaduna-Central.Also, Senator Ahmed Rufai Sani (Yeriman Bakura), a former Governor of Zamfara State is also likely to step aside for Governor Abdulaziz Yari, who wants to join the Senate.Governor Gaidam is seeking the senatorial seat of Ibrahim in Yobe.In Ondo State, the APC executive loyal to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has adopted an indirect primary against the wish of Borofice, who has been eyeing the governorship seat and plans to remain in the Senate “for now.”Abe has emerged as the candidate from a parallel APC primary, while the faction led by former governor and Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, produced Tonye Cole as the candidate. It is still unclear which candidate will be affirmed by the courts as the authentic.Both Misau and Nazif had a running battle with the Kano State Governor before defecting to the PDP. They have state powers and machinery to contend with before and after emerging as candidates.Hassan had on several occasions criticised Governor Gaidam on the floor of the Senate.