The Lagos State Police Command has saved Lagos from destruction following the arrest of 84 hoodlums involved in violence during the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries.The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said that the timely arrest of the hoodlums at various spots saved the state.“I want to use this opportunity to thank Lagos residents for conducting themselves peacefully during and after the recently concluded APC primaries which by all security indices was hugely successful.“However, there were pockets of skirmishes in some parts of the state owing to the activities of thugs which were contained as soon as it began.“In all, the command arrested a total of 84 thugs from various parts of the state,’’ the CP said.In a similar development, 16 suspected hoodlums were arrested for damaging cars and looting shops at Ijora-Badia area of Lagos.“On Friday Oct. 5, hoodlums armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons went about Ijora-Badia town damaging cars and looting shops along Gaskya Street/Ijora Oloye.“However, operatives of the command led by CSP Indyar Apev rose to the occasion and arrested 16 of them at the scene.“Exhibits recovered includes cutlasses, large quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and alcoholic drinks popularly known as Skuchies,’’ Edgal added.