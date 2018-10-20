



The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has berated the Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, for shunning Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the State.





Osinbajo was in the state and Bayelsa on Friday to see the rate of damage in some flooded communities and give hope and succour to victims.





In a statement signed by the chapter’s Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, on Friday, the APC noted that Wike failed to use the opportunity to visit the suffering flood victims.





APC said Wike failed to show up to accompany the VP as his counterpart in Bayelsa did.





The statement continues, “Gov. Nyesom Wike and his government officials were ostensibly absent even if the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson was personally present as the Vice President toured the affected communities in both States.





“It is noteworthy to mention that despite the absence of Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Arc. Tonye Patrick Cole and a number of APC chieftains in the State among whom were Rivers West Senatorial Candidate of the party, Hon. Asita Honourable and Free Rivers President, Engr. Sampson Ngerebara were also on hand to receive the VP and his team.









“The only visible presence of Rivers State Government was the Deputy Governor, Dame Ipalibo Harry who was at the Port Harcourt International Airport to merely receive the VP on arrival and returned to bid him farewell at the end of the visit as strictly required by protocol.





“While Prof. Osinbajo and Gov. Seriake Dickson undertook the visit by means of a chopper from the Port Harcourt International Airport, APC Chieftains including Arc Tonye Cole were on hand at Mbiama to receive the VP and his entourage.





“Thereafter, Arc. Cole and Gov. Dickson accompanied the VP to visit Internally Displaced Persons camps in Mbiama and Akinama in Rivers State after the VP had done aerial assessment of the affected communities in Bayelsa State.





“Rivers APC profoundly thanks the VP, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari for this kind gesture of visiting the flood affected areas and the victims. We are convinced beyond doubt that the promised intervention will be swift in coming to cushion the excruciating suffering of victims of the devastating flooding.





“It must be mentioned that whereas the APC has been nudging the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to show compassion by visiting the flooded communities and the victims so as to assess and assuage their needs, the governor simply underlined his lack of duty of care that a governor owes his people by shunning a golden opportunity to latch on to the window provided by the visit of the VP.





“This goes to confirm that the governor has no compassionate heart expected of a governor. It underscores that Gov Wike is totally bereft of what governance entails. For him, politics is the beginning and the end of everything. Indeed, what this explains is that governor Wike has no business being a councillor much more a governor of a state.”