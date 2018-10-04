



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly and factional senatorial candidate for the 2019 general election.





APC Delta State chapter led by Cyril Abeye Ogodo took the decision during an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC ) in Asaba on Wednesday.





The party in a statement titled ‘Delta APC Expels Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’, signed by the party’s Legal Adviser, Dennis Nwanokwai Esq, said its decision to expel Omo Agege from the party followed his “unabated involvement in anti-party activities”.





The statement read in part: “The latest of such activities relates to the hijack of primaries panel members and materials sent from the national secretariat to conduct primaries in the state and deploying same to conduct unauthorised parallel primaries.





“Others are the manipulation and tampering of delegates’ lists and the use of thugs to harass and deprive authentic delegates from access to primaries venues, all that in conjunction with Prophet Jones Erue and others who have earlier been expelled from our party.





“The expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is with immediate effect. The SWC also resolved to petition the security services, including the Police and DSS to arrest and prosecute Senator Omo-Agege, Prophet Jones Erue and others for impersonation and others actions calculated to breach public peace.”