The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cancelled the Governorship primary of Zamfara State.The NWC took the decision after accepting the recommendation of the Prof. Abubakar Faki-led APC panel sent to conduct the exercise.This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Yakini Nabena, in Abuja, on Thursday.The statement read, “The Prof. Abubakar Faki-led All Progressives Congress, Zamfara State Governorship Primaries Committee has announced the cancellation of the primaries held in the state due to election malpractices including snatching of election materials and result sheets by the State’s government officials which were taken to the Government House, Gusau.“The process was also marred by violence.“Subsequently, the Party’s National Working Committee has approved the cancellation of the Governorship primaries. A new date will be announced soonest.“The NWC reiterates our commitment to free, fair and transparent primaries across the country.”