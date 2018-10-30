The executive members of Anambra state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has restated their support for the former governor of the state, Mr Peter Obi over his nomination as the running mate of PDP presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.The party also said that all those who emerged from the party’s primary would have all the support needed to win their elections as the joint ticket of Atiku and Obi.The stand of the Anambra PDP is contained in a press release signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Nnamdi Nwagwu made available to journalists yesterday.The release noted that the nomination of Mr Peter Obi as the running mate of Atiku is a prayer answered and dream come true and that members of the party in the state are excited about the development.The combination of Atiku and Obi according to the release would enjoy a solid backing from the PDP faithful and friends of the party in the state.The PDP statement read in part: “Over the years, Mr Peter Obi has demonstrated his clear commitment to progressive values, hard work and visionary leadership in support of the common man and the nation. With his youthfulness, energy and knowledge, he has what it takes to be a great vice president.“We also congratulate all PDP candidates who have emerged in the recently concluded primaries. We assure every one of our support, as we work hard to get them elected into their various positions.”