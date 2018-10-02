There has been an outbreak of violence at Wards A, B, C, D and E at Egbe-Idimu LCDA in the ongoing Lagos State governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).According to party members loyal to Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, the electoral officials, security agents and supporters of Babajide Sanwo-Olu are responsible for the disruption in the electoral process.They claimed they were not allowed to vote, as the security officials tear-gassed them when it got to their turn to vote.They reiterated their support for Ambode, saying they were ready to follow him if he eventually defects to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)."We don't want to vote again," a woman says as she takes correspondent to a fence that was allegedly broken by thugs loyal to Sanwo-Olu to escape when the crisis got out of hand."There is no election here. This was the same thing they did in Ayobo.”It was gathered that the voting centre is nearly empty now, as party members, electoral officials and security agent have left the voting centre. The only people around are supporters of Ambode.