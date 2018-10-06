With just less than a week after both the Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, and the APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, jostled for the party's ticket, the duo were on Saturday, October 6, seated together at the party national convention, Abuja.recalls the evident bad-blood between the two leading into the Lagos primaries with Governor Ambode declaring Sanwo-Olu unfit to rule Lagos.It can be recalled that Ambode claimed that the latter has being arrested for spending fake dollars in the United States and also underwent rehabilitation at Gbagada General Hospital.However in Saturday's APC convention, Governor Akinwumi Ambode, and the APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu walked into the Abuja venue side by side, and also sat together, alongside former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola.