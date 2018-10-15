The Executive Governor of Lagos State His Excellency Akinwunmi Ambode will today at his office in Alausa, Ikeja meet with journalists to unfold plans for the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Communications and Media for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, he stated that the Governor, as well as the other sponsors and partners, are all set for the parley with the media practitioners on Monday.He said: “Yes, the countdown to the 2019 Marathon has since started, the Governor and the sponsors will be having a session with the media today to bring them up to speed with what we are doing to make the next race even better.”