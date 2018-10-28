The Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has told his supporters to mobilise and register more voters for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure victory for the party in the 2019 General Elections.He spoke yesterday during a ward-to-ward sensitisation visit, tagged: “Operation Show Your Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)” to communities in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.Amaechi, a former Rivers State governor, stated that the only way to benefit from government was to elect good leaders.He said: “You need to work hard, because if we do not win, you will not get any benefit. The day we win is the day we should expect change in Rivers State.“When we win, we will focus more on bettering the lots of our people, because I believe that things should change. The only way to effect that change is to go to your various units and wards and commence new registration of members. I expect the new members to have their PVCs that are the tool you will use to remove bad leaders.”APC’s candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Mr. Ezemonye Ezekiel-Amadi, said: “This exercise goes to show that our people are ready to make a change in 2019. It shows that we are ready to mobilise our people for victory, but that does not mean we should go to sleep. We also need to work harder. With what we are seeing today, I can assure you that we will win the elections any time, any day,” he said.