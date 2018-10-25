Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi was absent at the commissioning of the new International Wing at the Port Harcourt airport.





Amaechi who is the Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers state was conspicuously missing at the event.





Pictures circulated in the social media, however, indicate that Amaechi is in Ibadan attending a Town Hall meeting organised by the Federal government.





Meanwhile, President Mohammadu Buhari was received by Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike in company of other leaders of the People’s Democratic Party, in Rivers state.





All Rivers state Senators including Andrew Uchendu, Magnus Abe, Osi Ideozu as well as the Director General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside led other APC leaders to welcome Buhari.