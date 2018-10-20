Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and Biafra Independent Movement have warned the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance to allow the spirit of the late Biafran leader, Chief Emeka Ojukwu, to rest in peace.The separatists said that events of the movements had shown that APGA was no longer an Igbo party.Addressing journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital, a member of MASSOB, Mr. Samuel Njoku, asked APGA members to stop using Ojukwu’s photographs for political campaigns.Njoku, berated APGA for failing to give Ojukwu’s wife, Bianca, the Anambra south senatorial ticket.He said, “We want to passionately appeal to APGA to stop ridiculing the name of our late leader, Emeka Ojukwu. APGA should allow Ojukwu’s spirit to rest in peace. They should stop using Ojukwu’s photographs and names for political campaigns.“We want to urge Ndigbo to avoid APGA during the 2019 general elections. They should not vote for any candidate in APGA because the party is no longer an Igbo party. Ndigbo should make sure that the political businessmen in APGA stop using APGA to insult Igbo people.“We do not want any Igbo person to talk about APGA again. APGA is no longer a political party and it is not for the Igbo people. APGA was the one that brought out Bianca and they also ridiculed her and that is a big insult to the Igbo race.”Also speaking, another member of MASSOB, Okechukwu Nwaogu, wondered why APGA’s former national chairman was given automatic ticket while Bianca was not given.The MASSOB chieftain said, “We wonder why the former national chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh, was given automatic ticket to represent Anambra central in the Senate.“Just recently, a brother to governor Willie Obiano was also given an automatic ticket to represent Anambra North. But unfortunately, Bianca Ojukwu, widow to the leader of the party was denied ticket to represent Anambra south in the senate.“APGA has populated the temple of politics in the south east and therefore has come short of our expectation. Since Bianca Ojukwu is not qualified to represent Anambra south according to APGA, the party should henceforth desist from using Ojukwu’s photographs in any of its campaign posters,” he said.