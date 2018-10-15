Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has filed a defamation suit against online medium Daily Nigerian for portraying him in an inappropriate conduct.A statement yesterday by Information Commisionser Muhammad Garba said the publication dwelt a doctored video “with no material facts or evidance to prove the allegations, other than a callous attempt to tarnish the hard-earned image of the office and the person of the governor.”WATCH VIDEO BELOW...The statement added that “the governor wishes to once again emphatically debunk the allegation of receiving gratification of $5million or any amount whatsoever from any person or body.”The statement alleged that the fellow making the allegation “is a serial blackmailer and extorter.“We are also aware that the hidden motive is to reduce the popularity of the governor and consequently affect the anticipated quantum of APC votes from Kano in the 2019 general election.“While the state government is taking the legal action, we wish to assure the good people of Kano that His Excellency will remain focused and continue with laudable programmes that will add value to the lives of the people of Kano State.“We also call on the general public, especially members of the APC to remain calm and always be law abiding.” Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has filed a defamation suit against online mediumfor portraying him in an inappropriate conduct.A statement yesterday by Information Commisionser Muhammad Garba said the publication dwelt a doctored video “with no material facts or evidance to prove the allegations, other than a callous attempt to tarnish the hard-earned image of the office and the person of the governor.”The statement added that “the governor wishes to once again emphatically debunk the allegation of receiving gratification of $5million or any amount whatsoever from any person or body.”The statement alleged that the fellow making the allegation “is a serial blackmailer and extorter.“We are also aware that the hidden motive is to reduce the popularity of the governor and consequently affect the anticipated quantum of APC votes from Kano in the 2019 general election.“While the state government is taking the legal action, we wish to assure the good people of Kano that His Excellency will remain focused and continue with laudable programmes that will add value to the lives of the people of Kano State.“We also call on the general public, especially members of the APC to remain calm and always be law abiding.”