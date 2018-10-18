



Aisha Alhassan, former minister of women affairs, has retrieved computers and furniture she donated to the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.





Aaron Artimas, APC publicity secretary in the state, disclosed this to NAN on Wednesday.





Artimas said Alhassan also removed rugs, air-conditioning sets and tables she bought for the party when she was a member.





He said the party leadership obliged her request and watched as she removed everything from the secretariat, expressing surprise that the former minister “stooped so low to recover even minor items she had donated”.





“We find this development shameful, unfortunately, it is true. The former minister has emptied the office she furnished when she was a member of the APC,” he said.





“It is amazing to us because Aisha Alhassan was the highest beneficiary of the party in the state.





“It is a very shameful action, but we shall leave her to conscience.”





He added that Alhassan embarrassed herself with her action because she was still “keeping the benefits that accrued to her as a minister under the APC-led administration”.





Reacting, the former minister said she did not order the removal of the items, but supported it because of the “injustice” the party meted to her.





“I bought the items with my money; when my boys told me they were removing them from the party secretariat, I gave them the go ahead because the APC does not deserve anything of mine,” she said.





“I could not have moved the items to Abuja. I merely gave my boys the nod to move them out because the APC was wicked to me. If I had left the party on my own, I would not have bothered about the items, but you know the circumstances that pushed me out.





“I bought the items to furnish the party secretariat, but since I have moved to the UDP, I did not see anything wrong with moving with all my belongings. They should buy their own furniture for the offices.”





Alhassan left the APC on September 29 after she was disqualified from contesting the party’s governorship primary election.





She later joined the United Democratic Party (UDP).