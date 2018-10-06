



Two sons of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Prince Akeem Adeyemi and Prince Bayo Adeyemi will battle each other for the Afijio/Atiba/Oyo East/Oyo West Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives during the 2019 general election.





Prince Akeem Adeyemi fondly known as (Skimeh) is currently representing the constituency under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He was elected to represent the constituency in 2015.





The duo of Akeem and his brother, Prince Bayo Adeyemi popularly called (D-Guv), secured the tickets of APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Reps seat during the primary elections of the parties respectively.









Akeem got the APC ticket while Bayo secured the PDP ticket during the primary elections held in Oyo town.