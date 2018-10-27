



Hamza Al-Mustapha, presidential candidate of Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), did not submit his his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





All the aspirants seeking elective positions in the country ought to submit certain documents, including their academic credentials, to the commission.





But Al-Mustapha, a retired major in the Nigerian army, told the commission his documents are in possession of the military.





In his particulars submitted to the commission, copies of which were seen by TheCable, Al-Mustapha said the military has “refused” to release his academic certificates, despite court orders asking them to do so.





He said: “I was a victim of persecution for 15 years over deliberate trump of charges. I was, however, exonerated and freed of the wanton charges vide court of appeal ruling on 12 July, 2013.





“My entire personal documents including my certificates and awards were taken by the then government in 1998.





“Formal complaints were registered before high court of Lagos (2000 – 2001) and federal high court, Lagos division, (2004 – 2007) but government refused to obey court orders till today.





“However, Nigeria army (my employer – 1983 – 2013) is in custody of the certificates this application is asking of.”





He, however, indicated that he attended Hausari Primary School, from 1967 to 1974; Government Secondary School, Nguru, YBS, from 1974 to 1979; and Nigeria Defence Academy, from 1980 to 1983.





Al-Mustapha was the chief security officer to Sani Abacha, late military dictator. He was accused of ordering the death of Kudirat, wife of MKO Abiola, self acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 election.





President Muhammadu Buhari also failed to submit his academic credentials, saying they are with the military.





The military is yet to issue an official statement regarding the president’s claim.