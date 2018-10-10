



Akwa Ibom chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused former governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio of planning media attacks against the PDP leaders and chieftains.





The chapter said those to be maligned include former vice president Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.





In a statement in Uyo on Tuesday by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, PDP faulted Akpabio’s boast that he was the live wire of the party.





Ememobong declared that contrary to his claim, Akpabio was never a foundation member of the party.





He also warned the lawmaker’s media handlers against publishing stories against Atiku, the state government and PDP chieftains, saying such will lead to a media war they won’t survive.





The spokesman said: “We have read many stories bordering on Chief Godswill Akpabio and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, recently.









“Most of these stories spin various conspiracy theories attempting to show the farsightedness or indispensability of the former governor.





“We must confess that all the stories will make an interesting read, at least to the pedestrian person, whose interest in the political affairs of Akwa Ibom is shallow.





“This reply seeks to address the media handlers of the former governor, calling on them to exercise caution.





“On the issue of being the live wire of the PDP, we will like to remind them that Akpabio is not a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party.”