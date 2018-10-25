The Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his Enugu State counterpart, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Pinnick Amaju, coach of the Super Eagles, Genor Rohr were among dignitaries who watched the finals of the 2018 edition of Aiteo Cup between Enugu Rangers FC of Enugu and Kano Pillars FC of Kano.Enugu Rangers defeated Kano Pillars in a penalty shootout after 90 minutes of play that ended 3-3 at the 22, 000 capacity Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.The stadium was filled to capacity by football lovers who were mainly from the Eastern part of the country and Delta State.Kano Pillars had dominated the game recording 2 goals to 0 against Enugu Rangers in the first half of play and went ahead to show their dominance in the second half by increasing the number of goals to 3-0 in the first 5 minutes of the second half.In what football enthusiasts described as tactical error, Kano Pillars withdrew to their defence, giving room for Enugu Rangers to mount pressure on them which their defence caved in, giving Enugu Rangers the opportunity to score the first goal and went ahead to level the score line 3-3.At the end of 90 minutes of play, the referee added 8 minutes extra time before the two teams played penalties that ended in favour of Enugu Rangers.Nigerian-born music maestros, Phyno, Jagaban, among others spiced up the action-packed football match.Trophy was handed to Enugu Rangers while medals were presented to the football players of both teams.