



The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Executive Order 6 to target the assets of people under trial over allegations of corruption.





He said the true intention of the Executive Order 6 was to make sure that assets connected to such persons were not squandered.





Featuring on Channels television, on Thursday, the AGF said: “The essence of the Executive Order number 6, is to attack the economic undertones that constitute the source of strength, the source of desire of the person, in terms of nailing down the process of judicial determination of process.”





Malami also dismissed claims that Buhari has no regards for court orders.





He said: “You cannot adjudge an aggrieved person or party that has gone on appeal against a judgment or order to be in disobedience of the court order when he or she has a pending appeal which has been supported with a stay of execution.





“Or perhaps you cannot vilify an aggrieved person, who has filed an application asking the court to set aside an earlier ruling granting bail.”