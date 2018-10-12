



President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, met with three state Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





This was confirmed by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, vis his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.





Ahmad listed the governors who met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to include Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara).





“President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon met with Governors of Kano, Ogun and Zamfara States at the Presidential Villa, Abuja,” he wrote.





Although he did not disclose the purpose of the meeting, it is believed to be part of the ongoing efforts to resolve the post-primaries crises that erupted in the ruling party in some states.