



Senators and members of the house of representatives have adjourned plenary over the death of Funke Adedoyin, a lawmaker in the lower legislative chamber.





While members of the lower legislative chamber will resume on Thursday, those in the senate would reconvene on Wednesday.





Adedoyin passed on in Abuja on September 28 after fighting with cancer. She was aged 56.





Until her death, she represented Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-ero federal constituency of Kwara state in the house.





The late lawmaker was a former minister of youth development and later minister of state for health.





Adedoyin was one of the lawmakers who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July.





At both chambers of the national assembly on Tuesday, the senators and representatives observed a one-minute silence in her honour.





Before the upper legislative chamber adjourned, Senate President Bukola Saraki read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on his reasons for declining assent to some bills. The amendment of the electoral act was one of the bills rejected by Buhari.





The gallery of the upper legislative chamber was not opened to journalists.





The lawmakers had been on recess since July.