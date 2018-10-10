



Leaders of Afenifere on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun, over the 2019 polls.





According to NAN, the meeting which started around 3.30pm lasted about two hours.





Yinka Odumakin, who addressed journalists after the sit-down, said the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group will back any presidential candidate who is predisposed to restructuring the country.





Odumakin said the meeting, which centred around the 2019 polls, was meant to harmonise the position of the Yoruba.





“Few weeks back, Obasanjo came to Lagos to visit Pa Ayo Adebanjo and we are here again today to return the visit in order to further strengthen the friendship with the group,” he said.





“The meeting also aims at creating a harmonious position in Yorubaland over the leadership of the country in respect of the 2019 general elections.





“The general elections are around the corner and leaders across Nigeria are coming together to discuss the event, which is so crucial to the life of the nation.





“All hands must be on deck to get the country re-established and all grey areas must be ironed out.”





Odumakin described the 2019 presidential race as “exciting” in the light of the candidates, who have emerged from the two major political parties.





He said, “the most important thing to the Afenifere group is the issue of restructuring”.





According to him, the group will support any candidate, who prioritises restructuring, because Nigeria cannot realise its dream without it.





Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, is a staunch advocate of restructuring and has often said it is the panacea to Nigeria’s problems.





“The pendulum is swinging and we will let you know where it finally settles,” Odumakin said.





Some of the Afenifere members who attended the meeting are Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun state, Dupe Adelaja, former minister of state for defence, Ayo Adebanjo and Oladipo Olaitan.