Super Eagles ’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr , has invited Ahmed Musa and 23 other players for this month ’ s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against LibyaAccording to the Nigeria Football Federation website , Rohr called up Alex Iwobi, William Ekong and Olaoluwa Aina . All three players missed the 3 - 0 win over Seychelles in Mahe last month due to injury.Nigeria will host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday , 13th October with the return leg scheduled for the 18, 000 – capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax , Tunisia on Tuesday , 16 th October.All invited players are to report to Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday , 8 th October 2018.See the full list of players:Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Elche FC , Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC ); Daniel Akpeyi ( Chippa United , South Africa)Defenders : Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy ); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey ); Semi Ajayi ( Rotherham United , England ); Bryan Idowu ( Lokomotiv Moscow , Russia); Chidozie Awaziem ( FC Porto , Portugal ); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy ); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion , England ); Kenneth Omeruo ( CD Leganes , Spain ); Jamilu Collins ( SC Paderborn 07, Germany)Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi ( Trabzonspor FC , Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi ( Leicester City , England ); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC , England ); John Ogu ( Hapoel Be ’ er Sheva , Israel)Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nasr FC , Saudi Arabia ); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City , England ); Moses Simon ( Levante FC, Italy ); Henry Onyekuru ( Galatasaray SK , Turkey ); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai , China ); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC , England ); Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux FC , France ); Isaac Success ( Watford FC, England)