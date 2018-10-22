Hosts of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana, have been handed a tricky group as they were drawn to face Cameroon and Mali in Group A.The Black Queens will also take on Algeria following the draw for the African women football competition on Sunday night.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the draw was conducted in Accra.Title-holders Nigeria got what looks like a favourable group as they face South Africa, Zambia and Kenya in Group B in the coastal city of Cape Coast.The Black Queens will play the opening match of the competition on November 17, when they take on Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium.Ghana will play Mali three days later before wrapping up their group campaign against giants Cameroon on November 23 in Accra.The Super Falcons, eight times winners of the competition, will open their campaign on November 18 in Cape Coast before tackling Zambia at the same venue three days later.They will complete their group phase matches with their clash with Kenya on November 24.The top two sides in the groups will progress to the semi-finals.