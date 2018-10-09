The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has aaproved the election of Alhaji Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq as the Kwara State governorship candidate of the party.According to spokesman Yekini Nabena, Alhaji AbdulRasaq polled 29,098 votes to defeat Alhaji Yammah Abdullahi – 22,116, Alhaji Lukeman Mustapha – 14,233, Prof.Oba Abu – 23,298, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal – 18,758, Alhaji Mooshood Murtala – 9,511, Isaq Modibbo Kawu – 5,060, Alhaji Yakubu Gobar – 2,420 and Tajudeen Makama Audu – 3,127.Other governorship candidates are Yahaya Kaale Saadu of Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) party, Kolawole Sarafadeen Africa Peoples Alliance (APA).Prince Ayorinde Adedoyin has also emerged the governorship candidate of the Accord Party