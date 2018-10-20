The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday confirmed 55 people dead in Thursday’s communal crisis at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.Twenty two suspects are already being quizzed by the police in connection with the mayhem, according to Police Commissioner Ahmad Abdur-Rahman.Abdul-Rahaman told reporters that normalcy has already been restored by mobile and conventional policemen as well as a team of the state joint security Operation Yaki, despatched to the town.It was the latest crisis in the area after a similar mayhem last February claimed 10 lives.The latest crisis was sparked by some youths in the area.Governor Nasir El-Rufai visited the area yesterday to assess the situation.He had,on Thuirsday soon after the problem started, imposed a two-hour curfew on the axis.The police commissioner also visited the area to engage youth leaders, traditional and religious leaders as part of the effort to check further bloodshed.He acknowledged that the timely imposition of the curfew by the state government helped in dousing tension in the area.The police chief vowed that all perpetrators of the mayhem would be brought to book“Anybody that has a hand in this crisis must face the full wrath of law; we will not allow lawlessness; we remain committed to saving life and property of every citizens,” he said.He appealed to the public to continue to live in peace and assist the command with useful information to track the perpetrators.El-Rufai, during his visit, asked residents to live in harmony.He went round the town, accompanied by traditional and religious leaders.Thereafter, he met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in the local government area,saying: “We are here to see and to listen for ourselves. We must live in peace and never use violence to solve a problem.“We are not happy with this and government will pursue and punish those responsible for this devilish act.“We must value the sanctity of life. I want to beg you to cooperate with the security agencies because prosecution of conflict entrepreneurs is inevitable. I will come back in one week time to see how things are.”