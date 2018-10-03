 3 more suspected killers of Army General surrender to police | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The Plateau State Police Command has said that three more suspects, among the persons declared wanted for their alleged involvement in the killing of the Major General IM Alkali, (retired) have surrendered and reported to the command.

Recall that State Police Command declared wanted some suspects behind the disappearance of the former Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army.

Also, recall that the Nigerian Army had discovered a shallow grave, in its search for the immediate past Chief of Administration (Army).


Da Yakubu Rap, one of the suspects wanted was the first to report to the police, according to the command.

However, the police command said that three more suspects have joined Yakubu Rapp on Friday as more may surrender. The names are: Timothy Chuwang, Mathew Chuwang and Stephen Chuwang.

