Kaduna state government on Sunday declared 24 hours curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs to forestall breakdown of law and order within the metropolis.A terse statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan said the curfew is with immediate effect.The curfew was announced three days after sectarian crises in Kasuwan Magani caused the death of 55 people, while several properties were also destroyed.The curfew was informed by fears of reprisal attacks following the Kasuwan Magani crisis last Thursday.There have rumours in town of fighting and crisis on Sunday afternoon and people started running around following which there were reported cases of burnt cars around Ahmadu Bello Way and sporadic gunshots were also heard around Jos road.Following these incidents, Kaduna state government declared 24 hours curfew to douse tension and maintain law and order.