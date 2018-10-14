The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has said the apex northern group will not endorse either President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC or the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2019 presidential election.





The Secretary-General of the ACF, Anthony Sani, told Punch that there were other presidential candidates of northern extraction from other political parties who might also need endorsement.





The ACF scribe said the forum cannot afford to overlook the other candidates at the expense of Buhari or Atiku.





The ACF secretary said the emergence of Buhari and Atiku from the northern region would pave the way for “real issues of genuine concern to ordinary Nigerians.”





Sani added, “Though Atiku and Buhari have emerged as presidential candidates of the two main political parties, it is important to note that there are other presidential candidates of northern extraction in some other political parties who cannot be ignored.





“Unlike the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, which planned to endorse a yet unidentified candidate, Sani insisted that it was not practicable for the forum to endorse the candidate of a political party.





“What the ACF does is to enlighten the electorate about the qualities to look for in candidates who can provide purposeful and effective leadership.





“It will further enlighten the public about the party manifestos that can deliver on what most northerners share.





“In the case of the incumbent President, the performance of the administration by way of fair and realistic assessment of progress against plans by the government for the purpose of informed judgment on election day is expected to form part of the enlightenment of voters.”