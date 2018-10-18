



The US has insisted it has no anointed candidate for next year’s general election in Nigeria.





Philip Franz, the Political Officer of the United States Embassy in Nigeria, disclosed this in Katsina on Wednesday, while on a courtesy call on Governor Aminu Bello Masari.





Franz stated that the Embassy would not interfere with the electoral processes of the country but will work to ensure a rancour-free poll.





“Our mission in the country is to ensure a hitch-free, credible and transparent election that would not toy with Nigeria’s electoral acts.





“Therefore, we are looking forward to a peaceful electoral process. We will make sure that the elections are conducted in Nigeria in accordance with the country’s electoral laws,” he said.





While reaffirming the Embassy’s quest for credible elections in Nigeria, Franz added: “We don’t have any candidate, our candidate is the process.”