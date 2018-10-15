Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has stated that it would not endorse the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidates for the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.





In a statement signed by the National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard, they argued that former Vice President Atiku cannot change the system of Nigeria.





The group was reacting to the recent endorsement of Atiku/Obi candidacy by the leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB,





He reminded the people of the region of the failed campaign promises since 1999, insisting that the emergence of former Anambra State Governor as Atiku’s running mate, even as a Vice President will not stop agitations in the South East and South South.





The group said, “I am not talking about PDP and APC, but I am talking about Atiku, his true colour will surface if he wins, Obi is not the kind of person who is bold enough to challenge Atiku’s policy that might not favour our people, he is there to serve him.





“Moreover, knowing Obi is from the East, the West and North will apply more voting strength to retain Buhari, I don’t see Atiku winning”.





The group said the last thing it will do is to support more years of northern rule.





“If we are truly one Nigeria, they should have allowed Jonathan finish his tenure, now that there are people like Donald Duke and others coming out from the East, let the north support them to win and not our people becoming blind supporters, and followers without a decision, do they have two heads?” He said





It, however, stated that whether the Presidency or VP slot is zoned to the East, agitations for breakup will continue.



