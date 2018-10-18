Some youths in Ondo State have pledged to mobilise support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for his election in 2019.The youths, under the aegis of Council of Concerned Youths of Nigeria (COCYON), made the pledge on Thursday in Okitipupa in a statement signed by its President, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, .The group said that the PDP flag bearer would use his wealth of experience to revive the economy and solve the security challenges confronting the country.They said that the former vice-president had the business acumen to ensure that most international companies that had left the shores of the country return for the teeming youths to be gainfully employed.The youths said that Abubakar attracted their support because of his plan to restructure the country to pave way for resource control and wealth creation for the citizenry.“The economy of this country is nose-diving as the exchange rate formerly N197/$1 is now N360/$1 and millions of youths, who are their families’ breadwinners, lost their jobs through unfavourable policies.“The few employed youths and other civil servants are living on N18,000 minimum wage which is not enough to cater for their families.“Restructuring of the country, which is in dire need to redistribute wealth that will benefit all citizens, has been neglected.“Insecurity of lives and property have become the order of the day as we are witnessing killings of innocent citizens by Boko Haram, herdsmen and kidnappers.“Public electricity has been a thing of the past in the country and Nigerians no longer enjoy 10-hour power as several blue chips companies have left the shores of Nigeria to neigbouring countries.“We, the COCYON have declared our support for Abubakar who we believe will help solve all the lingering problems and return Nigeria’s economy back to its winning ways,” they said.The group, however, cautioned youths to resist being used as political thugs by politicians to scuttle the 2019 general elections.