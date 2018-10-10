A group, the Ijebu/Remo Forum, has said it is only fair that the next governor of Ogun State should be elected from Ogun East, particularly Ijebu/Remo.The forum, which comprises of elder statesmen from Ijebu/Remo, expressed delight at the emergence of Prince Adedapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State.In a statement issued after its meeting on Tuesday in Shagamu, members of the forum said though the Ogun State APC had a difficult time conducting its primaries, they were happy that Abiodun eventually emerged as the party’s standard bearer for next year’s governorship election.The group called on all and sundry to support the candidate in order for the dream of having a governor from Ijebu/Remo come true next year.It said, “This forum worked hard for the emergence of a consensus candidate from Ijebu and Remo and even though this was met with limited success, this did not remove the compass that the forum had established for this cause and the leadership it provided to our people to be able to actualise the cause.“We are pleased to note that in the end, Prince Adedapo Abiodun, MFR, an experienced political activist from Ogun East emerged as the winner of the authentic primary and, therefore, becomes the candidate of the APC in the Ogun State gubernatorial election in 2019.“We observe that a good number of his opponents from Ogun East have congratulated Prince Adedapo Abiodun and pledged their support to him. This is as it should be and we trust that all the former contestants will join hands to support the candidate.”The forum said it was delighted “by the triumph of an idea we have championed at all levels for nearly two years that it was the turn of Ijebu and Remo to produce the next governor of Ogun State which cause has now been vindicated.”It thanked the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole; President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Ibikunle Amosun “for standing firm in support of due process and discipline.”The forum also thanked members of the APC National Working Committee electoral panel for Ogun State, led by Muhammad Indabawa, for “their forthrightness and admirable courage and integrity in the face of serious intimidation and coercion.”