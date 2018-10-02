The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, says his political camp will not surrender the state to those hoping to reap where they did not sow.The governor said this on Monday while addressing the state All Progressives Congress leaders and scores of supporters who had converged on the MTR Hall, Ibara, Abeokuta, waiting to receive the electoral committee panel from the party’s headquarters in Abuja.The governor was making a veiled reference to the other five APC governorship aspirants, who were contesting against the party’s consensus candidate, Adekunle AkinladeThe others include a banker-turned-politician, Jimi Lawal; a former Deputy Governor, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, immediate past state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; oil mogul cum politician, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and Abayomi Hunye.Also reacting to the claims by the five governorship aspirants that their supporters were being issued death threats and also being intimidated, the governor said nobody was after anybody’s life.He noted that they were merely afraid of their own shadows, urging his supporters and that of the party’s consensus candidate, Akinlade, to remain focused and be prepared for the governorship primary anytime it might come up.Amosun, who momentarily left the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, the venue of this year’s Independence anniversary celebration after leading some traditional rulers and state officials to cut 58th Independence anniversary cake, for the MTR Hall to address his supporters, said, “They are trying to de-market the state” by those allegations.He said, “Don’t worry because of them. This position we are today is by the benevolence of God; we are more now, we have the government, we have the party and we have the people.“They have been trying all the tricks in the book, they will have trouble having 10 or five per cent of the people. If they do it one million times, the result will be the same.“The disgrace they got last time (2015) will be more this time.“Keep your gunpowder dry, we will mobilise you with the necessary logistics when the time for the governorship primary comes. If they are making kurukere moves, tell them that they will be disgraced. We are on the ground here.“Nobody is going to kill anybody, if you have the love of Ogun State, don’t de-market it. Nobody will kill anybody. We are ready for them, I am the chief security officer of the state, and we are waiting for them.“Please, don’t touch anybody. If they bring money, collect from them. What we have done for you the day before yesterday, we are going to do another one. No retreat, no surrender.”