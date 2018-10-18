



Isa Odidi, a 2007 presidential candidate, says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is the most prepared of all the presidential candidates in the 2019 election.





Odidi said this in his new book titled ‘Atiku Abubakar: The Best Choice for President of Nigeria in 2019’.





Atiku will contest in the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





He was deputy to former President Olusegun Obasanjo for eight years.





According to Odidi, “many things stand out about Atiku” and “one is the ability to identify talent and competence” as well as “his consistency on key national issues”.





He wrote: “It seems that in all these years, Atiku Abubakar, unlike many other politicians, has faithfully kept his operations room active and working, consistently seeing the mood of the nation, and addressing it through critical and strategic media engagements.”





Odidi said Atiku has continued to raise awareness about the challenges that confront Nigerians, “and proffering solutions at the same time”.





He added: “As we stand today, no other politician looks as prepared as Atiku Abubakar is. The question is, will Nigerians believe him?”





The former vice-president is seen as President Muhammadu Buhari’s main challenger in the presidential election of February 16.