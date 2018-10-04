Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant and Sokoto State Governor, says he will do a lot of things differently for the country, if voted into office as president.Tambuwal spoke while fielding questions from newsmen when he visited Kaduna State PDP Secretariat on Thursday.He promised to promote good governance, transparency and rule of law, if he is able to actualise his dream.He reiterated the need to promote development of science and technology and wealth creation in the country, which he said he was committed to doing.“We shall promote wealth creation and ensure a robust economy,” he said.Earlier, while addressing the national delegates, Tambuwal, a former Speaker, House of Representatives, said that Kaduna remains very important in the nation’s politics.“Kaduna is a top place for politics in Nigeria and the capital of Northern Nigeria.“Though you have a candidate from here who is one of the leaders of our party, I am not here to campaign, but to exchange pleasantries with you,” he said.He promised that the aspirants would support whoever emerged as the party’s Presidential flagbearer at the Port Harcourt Convention, billed for Oct. 6 and 7.” I thank you for the warm reception accorded me when I arrived the State,” he said.Meanwhile, Chairman of Kaduna State PDP, Mr Felix Hyat, said any of the aspirants that emerged at the party convention would be accepted in Kaduna State.” We want to tell you that we do not discriminate; you are our own and we would ensure that we support you.” Just last week, during the gubernatorial primaries of Kaduna State, we had 10 aspirants.“We assured them of justice and it was held free and fair, and no petition has come up after the emergence of the candidate.“We appeal to the national officers to ensure a free and fair Convention and after the candidate emerges, campaigns would no longer be for the candidates.“The party would take over, going from door-to-door to campaign for the candidates,” Hyat said. (NAN)