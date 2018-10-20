Despite the fact that the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has submitted the name of oil mogul, Dapo Abiodun, as the Ogun State governorship candidate, the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday insisted on handing over to his choice candidate, Adekunle Akinlade.This was contained in a statement released on his behalf by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye.The governor however restated his commitment to supporting President Muhammadu Buhari and his party in next year’s elections.The statement read partly, “For the avoidance of doubt, I remain committed to our great party, APC, and I stand with and for our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.“I am in no doubt that come May 29, 2019, the Almighty God will make Mr President triumph and ensure that I hand over the reins of governance of our great state to the popular choice of the majority of our people, Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade.“I restate my unwavering commitment and total support for the mandate freely and expressly given to Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade.”