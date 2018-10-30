The groups, which harmonized their structures were the Buhari and Osinbajo Campaign Support Group, BOCSG, Ambode Mandate Support Group, AMSG and Babajide Olusola Campaign Organization, BOSCO.
Specifically, the groups were collapsed with the aim to involve all members of the party in the activities leading to 2019 election.
ICG, it was learned would be led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s former Chief Detail, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, who was until the merger, Director-General of BOSCO; while former Lagos West APC Vice chairman, Cardinal James Odunbaku, would act as his deputy.
Others on the list include, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Mr. Moshood Salvador, who was named as Assistant Director General from West Senatorial District; Wahab Alawiye-King, will serve as Assistant Director General, Lagos Central Senatorial District, and others.
