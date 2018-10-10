Stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Mr. Chidi Nwabuofu, Wednesday, said the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2019 general election was not a threat to the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.He however, urged the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole to call on all aggrieved parties and stakeholders to a negotiation table to “forestall the negative consequences arising from the just concluded primaries, before the 2019 general elections.”Nwabuofu, in a statement, said Atiku cannot contend with “the overwhelming support that Nigerians have pledged for our President, Muhammad Buhari. Perhaps when the scales fall off the eyes of our detractors, they will realize the futility of their struggles.”The statement further noted that “The divisive reflexes that struck our great party, APC before and in the aftermath of the recent primaries is a development that must be arrested in good time. As a progressive party we need to set standards for other political parties to emulate in our attempt to write off the bad legacies of PDP.Igbo groups name Okonjo-Iweala, Peter Obi, others as Atiku’s running mate“This is so for Nigerians to consider the APC as its viable choice. That of course will be negated if the different tendencies are allowed to fester. We need to eschew personal interests, greed, and unite in the party because service in itself is sacrificial and not a do or die affair.“However, in doing this I strongly recommend that those who purchased the party’s expensive forms and were not successful in the primaries across the nation should be compensated.“This I believe, might help mitigate the grievances that the process entrenched. I’m confident in the capacity of our National Chairman to be able to weather the storms from across the states.”